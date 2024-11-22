Labour dept. official arrested on bribery charge

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday (November 22) arrested an Assistant Labour Commissioner, who was allegedly accused of taking a bribe for a migrant licence.

The accused was identified as Ajith Kumar at the office of the Regional Labour Commissioner, Kakkanad. V.R. Ratheesh, manager of a private engineering works company, was the petitioner.

Mr. Ratheesh had reportedly approached the accused for a migrant licence to facilitate the entry of workers from his company for mechanical machining and electrical maintenance work at BPCL-Kochi Refinery. The accused was nabbed by the enforcement agency while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from the petitioner.

A team led by VACB Ernakulam unit DySP N.R. Jayaraj made the arrest. The money allegedly accepted as a bribe was also recovered from him.

Inspectors C. Vinod and R. Madhu, sub inspectors Joshy Jacob, Sukumaran, and Unnikrishnan, assistant sub inspector Joseph, and senior civil police officers Sunil Jijimon, Dhanesh, Bijumon, Prijith, and Vineesh were also part of the team.

