Lab visit organised for schoolchildren

June 30, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Regional Centre of the National Institute of Oceanography organised a laboratory visit and hands-on training on elementary laboratory practices in oceanography for school students, as part of the programme, Jigyasa.

The programme aims to extend classroom learning by focusing on well-planned research and laboratory-based education for school students. It will also enable students and teachers to practically live the theoretical concepts taught in science by visiting research laboratories of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and participate in projects, according to a communication.

Around 30 students from the Government Higher Secondary School, Edappally and Elamakkara, and HSS of Jesus, Kothad were trained in basic principles and practices in ocean sciences as part of the programme.

R. Jyothibabu, Scientist-in-Charge, led the programme.

Scientists of the Centre, Anas Abdulaziz, K.R. Muraleedharan, N.V. Madhu, T.R. Gireesh Kumar and K.U. Abdul Jaleel explained the various aspects of oceanography. They also emphasised the need for the better management of the ocean for sustainable development and utilisation of its living and non-living resources.

The event concluded with an interactive session involving students and scientists.