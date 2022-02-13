Lab owners flay govt. decision to slash COVID test rates

KOCHI

13 February 2022 01:16 IST

It will affect the prospects of lab managements, workers, they fear

Medical Laboratory Owners’ Association will hold a protest in front of the District Medical Office here against the government’s decision to slash rates for COVID-19 tests.

Representatives of the association pointed out that the decision to reduce rates would adversely affect the prospects of laboratory managements and workers.

The Health department had capped the rate for RT-PCR test at ₹300 and antigen test at ₹100 and warned of action against those resorting to overcharging.

Lab managements said the government had not taken their views before deciding to slash rates.

“We had invested a lot to set up facilities as per the norms of the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories. The labs had cooperated with the government when the rates were reduced on earlier occasions, they said.

Hidden costs

The association representatives claimed that they had recurring and hidden costs to meet, and that the reduction in rates would hit their income considerably. Many labs may even be forced to close down, they said.

The State executive of the association to be held on February 14 will decide the future course of agitation against the backdrop of the decision to reduce rates of tests.