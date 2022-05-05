KYC not needed to recharge Kochi 1 card

Providing respite to Kochi metro commuters, Axis Bank has introduced Kochi 1 card where Know Your Customer (KYC) documentation is not needed to recharge it.

Commuters can thus visit the portal https://transitprepaid.axisbank.com/ and complete a few simple procedures, following which the KYC status must be changed to ‘new minimum KYC’. After this, up to ₹5,000 can be recharged from metro stations, or through the Kochi 1 app, debit or credit card or using UPI. For details, call 1800 4194 477.

The insistence on KYC, allied mandatory procedures, and technical issues related to the card had been blamed for inadequate footfall in the metro during the past five years. A section of commuters still insist on the introduction of a national common mobility card in the metro, to prevent reliance on multiple travel cards.