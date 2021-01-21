KWA views sought on water scarcity at Cheranalloor

Kochi

21 January 2021 01:35 IST

Demand for construction of water tank in the region

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the State government and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to respond to a plea seeking resolution of drinking water issues in Cheranalloor.

In his petition, Dixon Chakkiath Antony, a resident, pointed out that the people of Cheranalloor had been facing drinking water problems because of inadequate water supply. Various proposals had been forwarded to the State government and the KWA with regard to the matter. One proposal was to erect a large water tank, as the region with a population of over 26,000 does not have a water tank. Residents had been going without sufficient drinking water for the past 13 days.

The petitioner sought a directive from the court to take urgent steps to supply water and construct a water tank.

The court also impleaded the KWA Chief Engineer, Central Zone, and the Ernakulam District Collector as respondents. It adjourned hearing on the petition to January 25.