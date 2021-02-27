KWA told to supply drinking water at Cheranalloor

HC issues order on petitions seeking steps to address water shortage in the panchayat

The Kerala High Court has ordered the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to ensure supply of drinking water in areas facing water scarcity in Cheranalloor panchayat.

The court issued the order on a batch of petitions seeking directions to the authorities to address drinking water shortage in the panchayat.

Meanwhile, the KWA sought more time for filing a report on water shortage, as the joint inspection by the panchayat secretary and the KWA Chief Engineer concluded only on Thursday.

As the case came up for hearing, the petitioners pointed out that the authorities had failed to comply with the court directive to supply drinking water in tanker lorries.

The KWA contended that it would not be feasible to provide water in tanker lorries to individual consumers at their doorstep. Moreover, the panchayat has not provided the list of areas facing water scarcity.

The court asked the panchayat to furnish the list of places where water has to be supplied. The petition will be considered again on March 2.