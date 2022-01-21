KWA to set up 143 MLD new water treatment plant at Aluva

KOCHI

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is about to set up a new 143 MLD water treatment plant at Aluva to cater to the future drinking water needs of Ernakulam.

The ₹180-crore plant has been conceived to address the potential water shortage anticipated by 2050. It will benefit Kochi Corporation, Aluva, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, and Eloor municipalities and 13 panchayats.

Administrative sanction has already been received for the project and funds have been sanctioned. Technical sanction is expected within a month after which the project will be tendered.

“More funds may be needed for the project for completing the distribution network and related works, which are expected to be allotted in due course. The plant is likely to take two years for completion from the date of commencement of construction” said Jochan Joseph, Superintending Engineer, Ernakulam Circle of KWA.

“A special team constituted at the directions of the Additional Chief Secretary T.K. Jose and managing director of KWA Venkatesapathy. S is working on fine-tuning the project design and preparing a more detailed drawing. The idea is to submit the proposal for technical sanction within 21 days. The project is a timely augmentation of the water supply system in keeping with our surging needs,” said Mr. Joseph, Superintending Engineer of Ernakulam Circle, KWA.

The existing treatment plant at Aluva has an installed capacity of 225 MLD. However, it is often overloaded in excess of 245 MLD to meet the demand.