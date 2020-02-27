KWA to even out city water supply during summer

KOCHI

27 February 2020 18:26 IST

Kochi short of water by nearly 70 million litres a day

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has decided to meet the increasing demand for water in the city during the summer months by evening out the distribution to all areas as any increase in the production of water is impossible.

With 290 million litres a day (mld) of water produced from the Aluva plant and 100 mld at Maradu, the city’s twin-river supply system was incapable of meeting the demand as the summer peaked, officials of the KWA said. Equitable distribution is sought to be achieved by halting the supply of water to one area and directing it to other areas in turn. This could lead to many areas in the city getting water only on alternate days.

Even as there is no shortage of water at present with the two rivers flowing at the usual levels, the government has proposed to take a few steps to tackle the situation in a few regions of other districts where the river levels are marginally low or the ground water level is not satisfactory.

Advertising

Advertising

In Ernakulam, the Periyar and the Moovattupuzha rivers can supply all the water that the city needs. However, the problem lies in the faulty system of distribution, sources said.

With the demand for water going up with the increasing temperatures and many new connections being given, especially in areas such as Thrikkakara, there is a shortage of water of nearly 70 mld.

However, Thripunithura, which gets its water from Moovattupuzha, is now much better placed, even though the people in the town continue to get water only on alternate days. This is because the distribution network is old and water fails to reach all areas when pumped.

Even though Thripunithura is getting almost 20 mld a day from the earlier 7-10 mld, it is unable to distribute it to all households.

In order to rectify this problem, changes need to be brought about in the distribution network for which Thripunithura division of the KWA has submitted a proposal. However, officials are not sure whether the project will be taken up any time soon.