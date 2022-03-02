KWA proposes annual water audits in Ernakulam

Initiative aimed to even out disparity between demand and supply of drinking water

Initiative aimed to even out disparity between demand and supply of drinking water

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has proposed to conduct annual water audits to seamlessly devise permutations and combinations to even out the disparity between demand and supply of drinking water in Ernakulam district.

The initiative, along with the commissioning of a new treatment plant and the optimisation of the existing plants, is expected to help the KWA address drinking water shortage in the district.

An audit is under way along the distribution network from the main water treatment plants at Aluva and Maradu to evaluate the current situation and maximise supply in case of a renewed crisis. “The last two summers were relatively trouble-free, since commercial activities were largely subdued owing to the pandemic. However, things are back to square one now, and water shortage has resurfaced with increased vigour,” said a senior KWA official.

The water audit is expected to be wrapped up in another 10 to 12 days. Notwithstanding the benefits of auditing, manpower shortage does pose a problem, since the existing staff have to be deployed for it as well.

The KWA has pumping stations at Thammanam, Perumanoor, Karuvelipady, Palluruthy, and Thoppumpady. Water shortage is especially acute in areas within the limits of the Perumanoor pumping station. Girinagar, Panampilly Nagar, KP Vallon Road, Vaduthala East and West, Edakochi, Vennala, and Puthiya Road are some of the worst-affected areas. Supply issues are more acutely felt along the peripheral areas serviced by the pumping stations owing to issues related to pumping pressure.

“Though the national average for water consumption is around 150 litres per capita per day, the consumption of an average Malayali goes beyond it, making the situation more challenging. At the existing consumption pattern, we have to make up for a shortfall of around 25 million litres per day [MLD],” said the official.

The plant at Aluva has an installed capacity of 225 MLD, which is stretched up to 290 MLD, and the 100-MLD plant at Maradu is overloaded by 110 to 115 MLD to meet the surge in demand.

The KWA is about to set up a new 143-MLD plant at Aluva to cater to the future drinking water needs of Ernakulam. The ₹180-crore plant has been conceived to address the potential water shortage anticipated by 2050. It will benefit the Kochi Corporation and Aluva, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara and Eloor municipalities and 13 panchayats.