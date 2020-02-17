KWA lab facilities not being utilised fully: staff forum

The Kerala Water Authority Staff Association has alleged that facilities at the KWA regional laboratory at Nettoor are not being fully utilised.

Though the laboratory is equipped with machinery to test the quality of water meters, officials are yet to formulate any process in this regard.

The water meter quality check laboratory, set up at a cost of ₹30 lakh, was being wasted by the KWA. It was likely that more funds would be required to make it functional if steps were not taken to utilise the equipment immediately, said a statement issued by the association.

Association district secretary Ragesh B. said that the KWA continued to rely on crude methods to test meters, which were then made available to customers. The issue had been raised with senior officials on several occasions, he said.

The regional laboratory, which used to take up water quality testing for the public, has stopped providing the service.

At present, the services are available only at the laboratory at Aluva. People have to visit the laboratory several times to get the results, and hence the KWA is urged to set up one more lab in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, regional laboratory director Jessy Jose said the KWA was evolving a package for water meter testing that could be utilised not by domestic consumers, but high-end consumers. The laboratory does not have the facility to test more than 60 meters a day even with equipment to test ten at a time.

However, the market demand is about 3,000 meters a month, she added.