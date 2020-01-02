KWA gets flak for ‘failure’ to provide enough water

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) came under fire from representatives of residents associations, apartment owners, hotels, and hospitals here for its alleged failure to ensure adequate supply of water to consumers.

The users complained that they were forced to depend on private water tankers in view of the growing demand and the widening gap in supply from the authority.

“The authority should clarify whether its piped water supply will experience shortage when water is given for supply through water tankers. Already, the supply is erratic owing to distribution loss and numerous diversions,” said P. Rangadasa Prabhu, president of the Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council at a meeting convened to discuss initiatives under Operation Pure Water project at the collectorate.

Representatives of an apartment owners association at Edachira near Kakkanad said their application for enhancing water supply through the KWA line in accordance with the number of occupants had been pending before the authority for long. “The existing line remains inadequate even to meet our basic needs,” they complained.

The district administration had asked KWA officials to appoint a person specifically at the district office to address the concerns of the public. “Complaints pertaining to shortage of supply and capacity enhancements should be done in accordance with rules,” it had said. KWA officials maintained that they could only go by the rules when it came to providing new connections to apartments and other establishments. “Regular water supply will not be hit when water is provided to private tankers on a daily basis,” they said.

Representatives of various associations said no private tanker should be allowed to supply contaminated water. However, the administrators can consider stretching the deadline given to tanker owners to meet all the directives to January 10. A monitoring mechanism involving officials of various departments and enforcement agencies and the public should be launched to check such violations, they said.