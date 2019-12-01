KWA faces flak over ‘illegal’ disconnection of services

Complaints are piling up against the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for reported disconnection of services without giving a chance to consumers to keep payments up to date.

While some consumers never face disconnection despite non-payment of dues running into thousands, those who miss out on even a single payment are being targeted, alleged activist Foji John. He said it was illegal to disconnect essential services without prior notification. According to Sebastian K.J. of Vyttila Janatha, no notice was served before disconnecting service to a house let out by him. The tenants had not been getting bills nor had they been informed of disconnection, said Mr. Sebastian. At the same time, he said, KWA officials had reached out to him after suspending the service.

Though he managed to get the service restored, it was only after he took up the issue with the higher authorities.

Ghoshin Koshy of Kalamassery had a different experience. Though it happened some time ago, the KWA suspended water connection when his aged mother was alone at home. The officials entered the premises, disconnected the service and later informed the occupant of the house.

Mr. Koshy said he used to pay bills annually but had forgotten when he had to pay next. In his case, officials restored water connection on realising that the consumer might raise a complaint. He also came to know that KWA officials and workers even scaled boundary walls to disconnect services. Mr. John said he had written to the service agency managements, explaining the arbitrary manner in which essential services were withdrawn and the “harassment” thereafter.

Meanwhile, KWA officials maintained that the warning indicated on the bills was sufficient. A senior official said the service agencies had been directed by the government to raise revenues. Dues to the tune of ₹250 crore are pending against projects completed. Contractors are shying away from taking up work thanks to non-payment of dues. Tenders had been floated and re-floated without any result, he added.

According to him, the KWA is facing acute shortage of funds as support from the State has turned marginal. It has led to revenue recovery action and suspension of connections that do not contribute to revenue generation. Such issues are a regular affair at most sub-divisions as the offices have to show the work done for revenue balances.