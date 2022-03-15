KVK’s organic manure ‘Fishlizer’ hits market

Product manufactured by women entrepreneurs trained by agency

Product manufactured by women entrepreneurs trained by agency

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Organic fish manure developed by the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) is set to hit the market under the brand name ‘Fishlizer’. The fish manure is being produced by women entrepreneurs trained by the KVK. A communication from the KVK said here on Tuesday that housewives Sini Sha from Cherai and Ivy Jose from Munambam had set up their start-ups Lachoos Malsyavalam and Ivees Agro Hub with the adoption of the KVK’s technology for producing organic manure using fish waste.

The ‘Fishlizer’ initiative is an outcome of a series of training programmes provided by the KVK aimed at promoting start-ups in producing the manure on a commercial scale. The Kirshi Vigyan Kendra functioning under the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) provides technology for producing the manure and support its marketing, said Shinoj Subramanian, head of the KVK. “In order to ensure the quality of the product, the KVK team will regularly visit the start-up units for monitoring”, he said.

The organic manure from fish waste was developed in tandem with the Central government’s Swachh Bharat campaign. The women entrepreneurs can be contacted: Ivees Agro Hub on: 9349257562 and Lachoos Malsyavalam on: 9249203197 to get the manure by post and online. A packet of 1 kg costs ₹60, the communication said.