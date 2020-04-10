KVK to start door delivery of cut vegetables, fruits

The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), functioning under the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), will start door delivery of ready-to-cook, cut vegetables from April 13 onwards to help the public remain indoors during the lockdown.

“Instead of delivering to the doorstep of every household, the pre-ordered vegetables will be delivered to the respective residents’ or apartment associations. Those interested need to register by sending a message indicating location to the WhatsApp number 8943625625. The orders placed before 10 a.m. daily will be delivered the next day before 9 a.m.,” said Shinoj Subramanian, head of KVK.

Initially, 400-gram packets of sambar, avial and erissery mixes; 300-g packets of nendran banana, cowpea, yam mezhukkupuratti, and ivy gourd thoran; 500-g packets of nendran, njalipoovan, poovan banana and cut pineapple will be available.

Subsequently, bitter gourd, okra, snake gourd, banana stem and flower, amaranthus, a variety of leafy vegetables, papaya, Chinese potato, ridge gourd, tapioca, colocasia and fruits such as guava, water apple and passion fruit will be made available. The initiative would continue even after the lockdown, said Dr. Subramanian in a release.

The vegetables will be sourced from farmers in Ernakulam to ensure quality. The KVK had decided to make online its cut vegetable sale at the Farm Shoppe functioning at CMFRI here after many complained about the poor quality of vegetables available in the market, restrictions imposed on vehicular movement and waste disposal issues, especially in apartment complexes, according to the release.