KVK to boost availability of desi poultry in urban homes

The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) will help boost the availability of authentic desi poultry in urban homes through an initiative to gather one-day-old chicks from poultry farmers after ensuring the purity of the genus and distribute them through its sales counter at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) premises.

As a first step, the KVK formed a group of desi poultry farmers and their self-help group recently.

After collecting the chicks, the KVK will rear them for two months and during the period necessary vaccines and feed will be administered. The chicks will then be handed over to those in need of the variety, said Shinoj Subramanian, head of KVK.

Before the chicks are bought, the KVK will ensure that farmers follow scientific practice in poultry farms as advised by the Centre.

There is a strong demand for desi poultry products among city residents. “The KVK will start buying the chicks of original desi genus from next May, and it is expected that the vaccinated poultry could be distributed by July,” said the KVK official.

KVK has also decided that the desi eggs and poultry will be made available in the market with a brand name. In addition to creating a marketing avenue for eggs, the price will be made uniform.

A few health clubs in the city have already approached the KVK for genuine desi eggs. Currently, there is no systematic market for desi eggs. Even though there is huge demand for the produce in the city, lack of proper market network stands in the way of farmers.