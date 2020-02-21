KVK sale of bush pepper saplings

A sale mela is being organised by the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra, attached to the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, on Saturday.

KVK will supply bush pepper saplings developed using techniques from the Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode.

These sapling are developed from the lateral shoots of a pepper vine and are not climbers. They are called bush pepper.

KVK will also supply planting media in 10-kg bags and the saplings can be planted directly into the bag to be grown even on rooftops.