KVK sale of bush pepper saplings

A sale mela is being organised by the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra, attached to the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, on Saturday.
KVK will supply bush pepper saplings developed using techniques from the Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode.
These sapling are developed from the lateral shoots of a pepper vine and are not climbers. They are called bush pepper.
KVK will also supply planting media in 10-kg bags and the saplings can be planted directly into the bag to be grown even on rooftops.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.