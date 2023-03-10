KVK launches demonstration unit for sugarcane farming in Ernakulam

March 10, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - KOCHI

In a bid to produce quality jaggery, the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Kochi has launched a demonstration unit for sugarcane farming in Alangad, Karumalloor and Neerikkode areas in the district.

As part of the efforts, KVK has planted sugarcane variety CO86032, released by ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore, for the purpose of jaggery production, in one hectare. KVK is also planning to establish a jaggery production unit near Alangad by the time the crop is harvested next December, said a communication here on Thursday.

Dilip Kumar, principal scientist from ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research (ICAR-IISR), Lucknow, who has been carrying out research on jaggery for the past 20 years, visited the farming sites and interacted with farmers. He assured technology from ICAR-IISR for setting up the jaggery unit. Sugarcane farming that existed in the area could be revived, and the jaggery could be GI-tagged, said Dr. Dilip Kumar.

The communication said that a hundred tonnes of cane yield was expected from the fields that have been cultivated now. This will be sufficient to produce around 10 tonnes of jaggery. The primary objective of the demonstration farm is to produce chemical-free quality jaggery and establish a branded marketing channel to revive the glory of the traditional ‘Alangadan Sharkara’ (Alengad Jaggery), said Shinoj Subramannian, principal scientist and head of KVK in Ernakulam.

Chemically contaminated jaggery poses threat to human health. The pilot-scale jaggery unit will give confidence to local farmers to take up the crop further, he added. Many other value-added products such as bottled juice, liquid jaggery, and vacuum-evaporated jaggery could be produced from sugarcane, the communication added.