KVASU adopts steps to support public

The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has adopted various steps to support society in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.
The university would provide four Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction machines to the Health Department for diagnosis purpose. All its hostels and other facilities on various campuses would be given for accommodating those under observation, M.R. Saseendranath, Vice Chancellor, KVASU, told The Hindu.
The dairy plant of the varsity has been functioning round the clock to supply milk to the public through its sales outlet at Mannuthy in Thrissur. Meat and eggs are are also being sold through the varsity outlets.
Feeds for cattle, pig, goat and poultry are being supplied from KVASU’s feed mills at Mannuthy and
Thiruvizhamkunnu in Palakkad district to farms under the Animal Husbandry Department, Dr. Saseendranath added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.