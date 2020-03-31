KVASU adopts steps to support public

The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has adopted various steps to support society in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.

The university would provide four Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction machines to the Health Department for diagnosis purpose. All its hostels and other facilities on various campuses would be given for accommodating those under observation, M.R. Saseendranath, Vice Chancellor, KVASU, told The Hindu.

The dairy plant of the varsity has been functioning round the clock to supply milk to the public through its sales outlet at Mannuthy in Thrissur. Meat and eggs are are also being sold through the varsity outlets.

Feeds for cattle, pig, goat and poultry are being supplied from KVASU’s feed mills at Mannuthy and

Thiruvizhamkunnu in Palakkad district to farms under the Animal Husbandry Department, Dr. Saseendranath added.