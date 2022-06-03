K.V. Thomas draws a blank

The Thrikkakara verdict reaffirmed the Congress’ position from the start of the campaign that there would be ‘no K.V. Thomas factor’ in the byelection.

In fact, the shifting of allegiance by the long-time Congress leader to the Left camp may have turned against the CPI(M) in the final outcome, despite the party welcoming him to the dais amid much fanfare at the inauguration of the election convention by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The initial euphoria in the Left camp over the entry of Mr. Thomas did not last long, as he was not seen in the campaign phase as expected. Though the CPI(M) district unit denied such reports, the Congress was quick to ask whether the Left had feared a negative response from the electorate owing to the presence of Mr. Thomas.

As the news about the record margin for Uma Thomas emerged, Mr. Thomas said such a result was not expected. “It is for the Left to introspect on how it lost. I had hoped that Jo Joseph would win by a margin of 4,000 votes,” he said.