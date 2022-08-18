KV Taekwondo championship held in Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 70 students from 15 Kendriya Vidyalayas participated in the regional Taekwondo championship that concluded at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Port Trust, on Thursday.

Cochin Port Authority Deputy Chairperson Vikas Narwal inaugurated the event. The gold medal winners will represent the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan Ernakulam region in the national Taekwondo championship, according to a release. The Ernakulam Taekwondo Association extended its support in the conduct of the event.