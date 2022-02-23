KV NAD awaits nod for infrastructure upgradation plans

Lack of compound wall triggers safety concerns among teachers, parents

The infrastructure upgradation plans of Kendriya Vidyalaya NAD, Aluva, are pending for want of approvals from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in New Delhi, according to official records.

The construction of a proper compound wall has been pending for long. Situated in nearly 11 acres, the lack of a compound wall has triggered safety concerns among teachers and other stakeholders.

A letter written by the Regional Office of the Sangathan in Ernakulam on February 15 stated that the proposal for the construction of a compound wall at a budget of ₹66.97 lakh was submitted at the headquarters along with the estimate by the Central Public Works Department on October 6, 2021. The proposal is long pending for approval, it said.

The regional authorities pointed out that the construction of compound wall is very much essential and the fund could be approved either through the school fund of KVS or Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MP, who had proposed a ₹5-crore upgradation plan under the PMJVK, said that it was strange to receive a query from the Sangathan Directorate asking whether the compound wall construction was required. “The lack of a proper compound wall would lead to anti-social elements entering the campus,” he said.

Mr. Eden said he has requested District Collector Jafar Malik to submit an additional report on the need to speed up the infrastructure upgradation plans.

The institution, which has 1, 664 students in Classes up to 12, does not have adequate classrooms in Plus One and Plus Two sections. The construction of two classrooms under the proposed plan would enable the launch of an additional batch for the Plus One programme.

The other infrastructure plans under the proposal include activity room and indoor sports court to promote extracurricular activities among students.