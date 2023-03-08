Kuzhippilly beach to have floating bridge to woo adventure enthusiasts

March 08, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The pristine Kuzhippilly beach at Vypeen, which is popular among families and others, will host the third floating bridge in Kerala by April-end.

The initiative comes shortly after the commissioning of such structures on the Beypore beach in Kozhikode and the drive-in beach at Muzhapilangad in Kannur. “The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council [DTPC] has invited tenders to ready the T-shaped floating bridge on a design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) basis. This is as part of efforts under way to ready such structures to woo tourists to beaches in all coastal districts during the summer vacation,” official sources said.

The contracting firm will have to maintain the floating bridge for the first two years. The move is being seen as one to highlight opportunities for adventure tourism on beaches in the State. Kerala Tourism has been facing widespread criticism for not enlivening the massive seafront, despite its potential to host water sports and other adventure tourism activities. Visitors have of late been thronging Kuzhippilly and Munambam beaches after the sea tore into much of the famed Cherai beach. Kuzhippilly has parking area and toilets, while food kiosks have been envisaged.

The approximately 100-metre-long and three-metre-wide structure will provide guests with a feeling similar to being in the middle of the sea since the bridge will float atop the waves. The tender process is under way, and they will be opened on March 21. The rental or revenue-sharing model will be decided shortly, it is learnt.

Such floating bridges are made of over 1,000 high-density polyethylene blocks that rise and fall according to the intensity of waves. The bridge will have railings on the sides for guests to hold to and to prevent them from falling into the sea. Similar bridges have also been envisaged in Kasaragod, Malappuram, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

In the meantime, demand is rife that the Ernakulam DTPC venture into tourist boat operations to prevent fleecing of guests by unscrupulous private boat operators along the lucrative Marine Drive waterfront. The agency has been facing flak for not embarking into the sector, despite having a boat jetty near the High Court at Marine Drive.