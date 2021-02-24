KUWJ demands action against officer

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has demanded exemplary action against Prashant Nair, managing director of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), for responding with a sticker with sexual overtones when a woman journalist of a Malayalam daily sought to speak with him for a news story.
The KUWJ protested the officer’s ‘unseemly’ behaviour towards the journalist who was trying to get his response to a controversy involving the company headed by him and also took exception to the social media post made by the officer’s wife “which denigrated the entire media fraternity”. The union petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta seeking action against the officer.
The KUWJ district committee also sought action against the official.
The Moolampilly Coordination Committee, while condemning the officer’s behaviour, sought to know from the government if the way the officer behaved was in line with its policy.
‘Issue over emoji’
In an evasive response, Prasanth Nair maintained that he consistently refused to speak to the media about the controversy involving KSINC.
“I continue to hold that position despite any provocation, including the latest issue over an ‘emoji’ on WhatsApp. I have been getting threatening calls ever since my phone number was published in the media, and am planning to take this up with the police,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath