KUWJ condemns attack on journalist

The Ernakulam district committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists has sought stringent action against miscreants who allegedly verbally abused a reporter of Suprabatham daily and tried to knock him down using their car while he was returning home after his duty.

The union demanded that such attacks against mediapersons should be taken seriously by the government and the police.

The reporter was allegedly attacked by the gang at Puthiyakavu near Thripunithura late on Tuesday night. The reporter on his motorcycle had to evade a juice bottle hurled from inside the car. When the reporter questioned this at Putjiyalavu, he was verbally abused and was allegedly issued a death threat. They also tried to knock him down using their car.

The reporter has lodged a petition in this regard at the Udayamperur police station. The union demanded that the miscreants be tracked down at the earliest and dealt with sternly.