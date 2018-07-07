KURTC takes steps to speed up repair of low-floor buses

more-in

The Kerala Urban Road Transport Corporation (KURTC) has taken steps to speed up the repair of its fleet of AC low-floor buses, following which the number of grounded buses has come down from 120 two months ago to 60 in July.

A bulk of low-floor buses that operate under the KURTC, a subsidiary of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), are deployed in Ernakulam. Of the 202 buses the KURTC has, 59 operate within the district. Of this, 29 were operating services, while 30 remained off the road, pending completion of repair work, official sources said.

The low-floor buses were allotted to cities and towns in Kerala under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) scheme. The KURTC is based at Thevara.

Onam demand

“We have initiated steps to increase the number of buses that operate in Ernakulam from 29 to at least 50 by July end, since the Onam festival season will see a surge in the number of commuters,” said KSRTC Ernakulam zonal officer V.M. Tajudeen Sahib.

Steps have been taken to improve patronage in AC low-floor buses, by introducing FlyBus, a system in which buses begin calling at international airports coinciding with flight timings. “In this, buses operate to and from Cochin International Airport at frequency ranging from 20 to 30 minutes. More than one bus is sent when more flights arrive at the airport at a given time, based on feedback from personnel posted there,” he added.

The KURTC has planned more low-floor bus services from passenger-dense corridors to West Kochi and High Court Junction. Similar services will also be roped in to ferry Haj pilgrims from Malabar and other parts of Kerala to and from the airport.

Mr. Sahib said both the KSRTC and KURTC had taken steps to prevent buses from being operated as convoy, since it was affecting optimal utility of the bus fleet.