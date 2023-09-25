ADVERTISEMENT

Kunnukara, Karumaloor get ₹18.27 crore for road repair

September 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kunnukara and Karumalloor panchayats in Kalamassery Assembly constituency have been sanctioned ₹18.27 crore for repairing roads that were dug up for laying drinking water pipelines under the National Jal Jeevan Mission programme. Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve said no provision had been made earlier for repair of roads as part of the drinking water project. The money was sanctioned now following a special request.

A total of 320 km of pipeline in Karumalloor panchayat and 130 km of pipeline in Kunnukara panchayat were laid. Work on 117 km of pipeline had been completed so far, said a communication from the district administration. Both panchayat and PWD roads had to be dug for laying pipelines. The repair work is being undertaken even as pipeline work is progressing.

