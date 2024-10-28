GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kunhalikutty accuses CPI(M) of using communal card to divide people

Published - October 28, 2024 11:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty inaugurating a protest organised by the party district committee at Menka Junction in Kochi on Monday.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty inaugurating a protest organised by the party district committee at Menka Junction in Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is trying to divide the people and shield criminal elements using the card of communalism, P.K. Kunhalikutty, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary, has said.

He was delivering the inaugural address at a protest organised against the LDF government by the IUML district committee.

“The CPI(M) is following the BJP ploy of using every issue for vote bank politics. This is a dangerous trend...the people of this State have been seeing how Jamaat-e-Islami is being portrayed as good when aligned with the CPI(M) and as a terrorist outfit when not with them,” he said.

“The IUML has always said that the Congress alone can fight the BJP democratically. At that time, the CPI(M) and parties claiming to be representatives of Muslims were united in their opposition to the party. However, it was proved in due course that we were right,” he claimed.

Mr. Kunhalikutty accused the CPI(M) of trying to mess up things in Palakkad to the advantage of the BJP in the Assembly byelection “just as the way they messed up the Thrissur Pooram.”

IUML district acting president Ibrahim Kavala presided.

