Kochi

Kundannur bridge safe, says PWD

more-in

The 1-km-long Kundannur bridge is safe for all types of vehicles and pedestrians, although Holy Faith H2O, one of the apartments which was brought down through implosion on Saturday, was located a stone's throw away, sources in PWD (NH wing said).

The department had deputed an assistant executive engineer to the area, to keep tabs on the implosion process and its possible impact on the bridge’s structural stability. “We had issued letters to Maradu municipality to ensure that the bridge that links the city with the port and West Kochi is not affected in any way”.

A report would be sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways about the implosion, which went ahead as was planned. “A team led by our chief engineer and executive engineer will inspect the bridge in the coming days,” they said.

Work on the Kundannur flyover was suspended for two days in view of the implosion. It will resume on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 1:51:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/kundannur-bridge-safe-says-pwd/article30546964.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY