Kundannur bridge safe, says PWD

The 1-km-long Kundannur bridge is safe for all types of vehicles and pedestrians, although Holy Faith H2O, one of the apartments which was brought down through implosion on Saturday, was located a stone's throw away, sources in PWD (NH wing said).

The department had deputed an assistant executive engineer to the area, to keep tabs on the implosion process and its possible impact on the bridge’s structural stability. “We had issued letters to Maradu municipality to ensure that the bridge that links the city with the port and West Kochi is not affected in any way”.

A report would be sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways about the implosion, which went ahead as was planned. “A team led by our chief engineer and executive engineer will inspect the bridge in the coming days,” they said.

Work on the Kundannur flyover was suspended for two days in view of the implosion. It will resume on Monday.