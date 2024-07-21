Kundannoor-Thevara bridge closed for traffic

Hundreds of commuters were caught unawares when the Public Works department (PWD) blocked access to the 2-km-long Kundannoor-Thevara bridge from July 20 midnight for repair works, without any prior announcement.

Subsequently, they had to either return or depend on alternative roads to reach their destinations. The repair works that were set to commence earlier this month on the severely potholed corridor had been postponed twice due to rainy weather. Motorists from West Kochi wanting to reach the city and NH Bypass will have to reach Thevara Junction and then go to their destinations, till the bridge is reopened to vehicles.

Quoting PWD officials, Maradu municipal chairperson Antony Asanparambil said in a release that the repairs would in all probability get over by July 23.

