Kundannoor flyover may be ready by April-end

The six-lane Kundannoor flyover would most likely be ready for commissioning by April 30, while its sister flyover at Vyttila might be ready only by June, Public Works Department (NH wing) officials apprised T.K. Jose, Additional Chief Secretary (PWD), who inspected the two work sites on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Jose held meetings with PWD officials and assured all help to complete the two projects in a time-bound manner.

He exhorted officials and contractors of the projects to be vigilant so that there is no further delay, especially in completing the Vyttila flyover, which was slated for completion in May 2019.

Mr. Jose was in the city to familiarise with the progress of work on the two flyovers. The Kundannoor flyover, work on which began in March 2018, could have been completed earlier but for a change of design of the approach portion on the Aroor side, it is learnt.

The PWD (NH wing) changed the design on the Aroor side to save space and to ensure a wide-enough service road.

Similarly, the central span’s height was increased in order to facilitate movement of container and other lorries, especially to the BPCL. Drains and signal posts at the junction had to be readied, apart from completing work on the approach spans on either side, said sources.

Slow pace

At Vyttila, a few more girders have to be launched, while work on the approach portion on the Palarivattom side is progressing at a slow pace. Slip roads on either side too are incomplete, even though PWD officials had assured that they would be readied by April 2019. Sample painting has begun on the Aroor side of the structure.

Meanwhile, a decision has been taken to adopt higher grade tarring over the flyovers to ensure their durability. The specific grade of bitumen will be brought here from Baroda.

Decongesting junction

On the second phase works to decongest Vyttila junction, sources said it could be looked into at a later stage. Metroman E. Sreedharan and a host of others had cited the need to build an underpass linking S.A. Road and Vyttila-Pettah Road to lessen congestion at the junction.

It would entail acquisition of around 10 metres on SA Road and at least 20 metres on the road towards Pettah, they added.