Kundannoor bridge likely to be reopened on Monday

The 2-km-long Kundannoor bridge, which had been closed to traffic since October 15 for resurfacing, might in all probability be reopened on Monday (November 4) if everything works according to plan, sources in the Public Works department (NH wing) said. The bridge links Kundannoor with Willingdon Island and West Kochi.

The bridge’s reopening had initially been slated for November 15, after its surface is scooped out and resurfaced using stone mastic asphalt (SMA) technology. The adjacent Alexander Parambithara bridge was reopened to traffic a week ago after it was resurfaced using the same technology wherein SMA is laid at 5-cm thickness. This work would have a five-year defect liability period, during which time the contractor would have to do all repair and restoration works, official sources said.

Gaping potholes and undulations used to develop frequently on the two bridges reportedly due to slack upkeep and lack of preventive maintenance. The fast-tracking of the resurfacing work of the two bridges is said to have been done following widespread protests against the decision to close them down for an entire month. Making matters worse, traffic curbs were imposed on the Chilavannur bridge that runs parallel to Kundannoor bridge, where a bridge is being rebuilt.

“We have completed the resurfacing of Kundannoor bridge, while that of the 300-m-long, 35-m-wide stretch from the bridge to Kundannoor Junction will be completed by Sunday. Simultaneously, broken slabs of the footpath will be replaced. The Kundannoor bridge and its approaches can be reopened once these get over,” sources said.

The bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete resurfacing of the approach roads from the side of Mattancherry BOT bridge would be completed soon after, the sources added.

Assault bid

Meanwhile, a group of people allegedly removed barricades and attempted to assault the contractor who had been entrusted by Kochi Metro Rail Limited to rebuild a bridge on Chilavannur Bund Road, following which the work was temporarily affected on Friday, the metro agency said in a release.

This comes in the wake of traffic curbs on the road in connection with the bridge works, and fake reports of the bridge-rebuilding work being halted due to faulty design that appeared in a few media. The contractor might halt the pending works if such incidents recur, the release says.

