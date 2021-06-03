Kochi

Kundannoor-Angamaly NH Bypass project gets impetus

The long-overdue access-controlled Kundannoor-Angamaly NH Bypass project has got a shot in the arm, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) readying a draft of the 3(a) notification dated June 1, for the project mooted to decongest the Aroor-Edappally NH Bypass and the Edappally-Angamaly NH 544 stretch.

Preparatory works for acquiring land on the stretch would begin on the basis of the impending notification.

The NHAI has envisaged a new 44.70-km greenfield bypass that will begin south of Kundannoor Junction and end at Karayamparambu near Angamaly. It will be executed simultaneously with a project to widen the Karayamparambu-Thrissur NH stretch into a six-lane one.

“The new greenfield NH corridor in order to bypass Kochi city was mooted since the largely-four-lane NH Bypass is severely congested and six-laning of the heavily-built up Edappally-Angamaly NH is tough,” said NHAI sources.

As had been agreed upon following talks with the Centre, the State government will pitch in with 25% of the cost of land acquisition.

The NHAI had earlier this year requested District Collectors to ready notifications for land acquisition to fast-track the projects.

Direct entry of vehicles from side roads will not be permitted into the proposed access-controlled NH corridor. Motorists will have to rely on underpasses to turn towards side roads. A decision will shortly be taken whether to go in for a four- or six-lane corridor.

The agency has estimated that a total of 263 hectares of land would be needed for hewing out the greenfield NH Bypass and for widening of Karayamparambu-Thrissur NH corridor. The compensation package would include fair value of land that would be acquired, 100% solatium, and value based on ‘multiplication factor’.


Comments
