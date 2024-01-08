Kundannoor-Angamaly bypass project hits a roadblock

January 08, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has kept on hold the 44-km Kundannoor-Angamaly ‘Kochi Bypass’ that was proposed in 2016 as an access-controlled stretch, awaiting the State government’s decision on exempting GST and royalty for its construction.

Realising the Kochi Bypass is critical to decongest the 16-km Edappally-Aroor NH 66 bypass and also the Edappally-Angamaly NH 544 corridor, two of the busiest NH stretches in Kerala.

The Kochi Bypass is critical since the detailed project report (DPR) for an elevated highway that had been planned in the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 bypass is yet to be finalised. This would result in the 16-km largely four-lane stretch turning a bottleneck when vehicles converge at it from widened/augmented NH corridors north of Edappally and south of Aroor.

Sources in the NHAI said it could go ahead with publishing the crucial 3(A) notification that is issued under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LAARA), 2013 to acquire the approximately 287 hectares needed for the project only if the State concurred with the Centre’s demand to exclude the project from GST, and royalty on raw materials.

The Centre had in 2023 exempted the State from pooling in with 25% of the land acquisition cost of the project.

A senior State government official said that a decision was yet to be taken on exempting GST and royalty, since this would be the first time in the country that such a waiver is being given.

Informed sources said that the development of Kollam-Sengottai NH too was hanging fire due to delay in arriving at a decision on the exemption.

Stakeholders were hoping that a decision would be taken during last week, to coincide with the Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari virtually inaugurating three highway projects and laying the foundation stone for nine others, costing ₹1,464 crore.

The ‘upgradation’ of the proposed Kundannoor-Angamaly Kochi Bypass is among those that find mention in the greenfield highway corridor project to enhance road connectivity in Kerala.

