Kundannoor-Angamaly bypass may have 8-km-long elevated section

KOCHI

08 July 2021 23:36 IST

The 44-km-long Kundannoor-Angamaly NH Bypass might have an 8-km-long elevated corridor, NHAI officials said, at a high-level meeting that was held at the collectorate here on Thursday.

Field surveys were on for the access-controlled corridor that would have a 45-metre width. Land totalling around 219 hectares would have to be acquired for the alternative corridor that the NHAI had envisaged in order to decongest the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass and the Edappally-Angamaly NH 66 corridor.

The tenders for the project would be finalised in March 2022, said NHAI's Palakkad Project Director Sanjay Kumar Yadav, in a presentation.

Advertising

Advertising

The NHAI's Kochi Project Director, J. Balachandran, said that around 5 acres that had been acquired/frozen three decades ago for the Thripunithura bypass would be included in the alignment of Kochi-Munnar-Theni greenfield NH that was being developed under the Bharatamala Pariyojana project.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, Hibi Eden, MP, and Deputy Collecor (Land Acqusition) Sunil Lal were among those who attended the meeting.