Kumbalangi may lose sheen due to poor government support

Many activities were launched to woo visitors to India’s first model tourism village

At a time when the State government has expressed its keenness to have a tourism locale in every panchayat, the fear is rife that Kumbalangi, India’s first model tourism village located in the suburbs of Kochi, may lose its sheen due to inadequate governmental support.

The innumerable ethnic and sustainable tourism activities launched in the fishing hamlet, which helped it attain global fame, might fade into oblivion if the poor support continued, said Muralee Menon, former director of Hydrel Tourism, who readied an action plan and helped implement it in Kumbalangi.

Shortly after it was declared a model tourism village in 2003, surviving competition from 37 village tourism initiatives from across India, tourists began thronging the locale surrounded by backwaters, where the iconic Chinese fishing nets come alive after dusk, to participate in experiential-tourism activities and to savour the ethnic seafood cuisine. They included backpackers and high-end tourists who arrived in cruise ships that called at Kochi.

Mr. Menon, who is the first doctorate holder in tourism from Kerala, was appointed project manager of the locale at a time when few in India knew what a model tourism village was. “The project became a romping success back then, due to wholehearted support extended by the Kumbalangi panchayat,” he said.

He recollected how efforts were taken about 20 years ago to take the village “back by a few decades”, in order to ready a typical village experience for tourists. “I told the panchayat and stakeholders concerned to tidy the locale, since considerable waste was being dumped into the backwaters. On coming to know that a few hundred families there did not have toilets, bio-toilets were supplied to 150 of them. About 900 biogas units were distributed to families, wherein energy from kitchen waste supplied fuel for cooking. Its slurry was used for kitchen gardens.”

“A few years after the model tourism village project kicked off, a new coalition came to power in the State. Rather than help sustain a national award-winning project, it began to be ignored and the locale’s downfall began,” said Mr. Menon, adding that the State government must revisit Kumbalangi.

Former president of Kumbalangi panchayat M.P. Sivadattan said that only 15% of the project’s components was over 18 years since its launch. “This is mainly due to inadequate government support and changing of project managers,” he said.

Referring to the effort that went into the initiative, he spoke of how elderly Chavittunatakam artistes were roped in to train youth in the dying art form. “Likewise, elderly women trained others in making delicacies unique to the area, in weaving coconut fronds, a practice that was on the verge of extinction, and in making coir from coconut husk. Toddy tapping and fishing practices too were revived, while women dressed in rouka, a traditional dress, welcomed guests. All these became an instant hit with tourists. Around 15% of the people were carpenters who built boats and also houses in the nalukettu style. All this furthered the cause of integrated and sustainable tourism,” said Mr. Sivadattan.