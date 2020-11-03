Kumbalanghi’s nature lovers save a darter in distress

The bird’s beak was trapped shut by shreds of plastic

If not for the humanity of a bunch of nature lovers of Kumbalanghi, a bird with its beak trapped shut by shreds of plastic would have certainly met its end on Monday.

Members of the Nature Club at Kumbalanghi were cleaning the road to Kandakkadavu on the way to Chellanam when they spotted an Oriental darter, locally known as Cherathalayan, standing unusually on the road, its wings spread out.

The darter figures on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is a near-endangered species.

“They do not generally come out of water. When we approached it, we realised its beak had been trapped shut by plastic. Seeing us, the bird, visibly weak, got down the road to the wetland paddy area below. I sought the help of Suresh, another member of the club, who trapped the bird using a net and with lot of difficulty, we removed plastic and cotton stuck around its beak,” said Jossy Veliyil, secretary of the Nature Club.

Relieved though, the avian perched on the branch of a tree. “It was still not flying away and we realised it would have been without food for a few days. So we caught some prawns and other fish from the wetland, trapped the bird again and fed it. A good 15 minutes later, it flew away,” added Mr. Veliyil.

Martin Gopurathinkal, environmentalist and bird watcher, who was in the area, shot the episode on his mobile.

“The wetlands of Kandakkadavu receive several migratory birds in the season, but they have not started arriving. It was tough netting the darter and cutting away plastic entangled around the beak. But fortunately, it could be saved. Last year, a flamingo was found in a similar condition. Post-rescue, it had to be operated upon, but its life could not be saved. There were also similar incidents involving storks. All of it shows the extent of plastic contamination of the wetlands and paddy land,” he said.