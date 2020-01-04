Kumbalanghi school showcases ‘Ente Gramam’

As part of “Ente Gramam” (my village) programme, students of St. Peter’s Higher Secondary School, Kumbalanghi, showcased a variety of programmes to promote cultural tourism, village lifestyle and art forms that are unique to Kerala.

They were joined in by foreign tourists who were residing in home-stays in Kumbalanghi, India’s first model-tourism village. The guests joined over 100 students in performing Thiruvathira dance, said M.P. Sivadattan, member, State Tourism Advisory Committee, an alumnus of the school and former president of Kumbalanghi panchayat.

Students demonstrated how traditional occupations like coir making, weaving of baskets and coconut fronds was done. Traditional pieces of equipment that were used in the paddy fields such as threshing tools, fishing canoe, fishing nets, and other tools used by traditional fishermen were on display.

The students also laid out a lavish Ona sadya (feast), Vishu kani and traditional cooking wares. Staging of a chenda melam and display of medicinal plants were also held. The students and teachers jointly hosted the event. The school Principal C.J. Xavier and programme convenor Simi Joy were among those who expressed their happiness at the response to the event.