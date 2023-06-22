Kumbalanghi panchayat to get its own playground

June 22, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

Kumbalanghi will soon realise its long-time dream of having a public playground of its own.

The multi-purpose playground is expected to come up on 1.5 acres out of a total of 2.39 acres under the ownership of the panchayat. The playground will come up on Bund Road at Kallancherry (Ward 16) of the panchayat.

Panchayat sources said that land had been developed, but there was a need now to protect embankments with retaining structures. The first phase of the project, therefore, will involve building up the land for the purpose. They added that around ₹35 lakh had been raised through various sources for land development. It includes money from MLA and MP funds, district panchayat fund, and resources raised by the panchayat itself.

The panchayat had earlier submitted a proposal to the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for setting up a slaughterhouse. It has now been decided that the facility can be built on the remaining portion of the land after the development of the playground.

The proposal for the slaughterhouse was submitted after the GCDA had expressed willingness to fund the project, panchayat sources added. The slaughterhouse project would not be abandoned on account of the playground development, they added.

Panchayat president Leeja Thomas said the playground, which would finally be a turfed one, had been a dream of sports enthusiasts in the panchayat. The land where the playground will come up was naturally formed through tidal accretion around 25 years ago.

Meanwhile, the panchayat has commissioned an open gym in Ward 8 towards the south end of the island. The facility is being set up at a bus shelter so that the public can utilise it, said a communication from the Public Relations department.

A total of ₹1.80 lakh from the panchayat fund has been used for establishing the open gym, which will not charge the users. The panchayat also plans to set up a children’s park after the completion of the open gym.

The local body was drawn to setting up one more open gym after a similar facility, set up at the K. Karunakaran Park, received enthusiastic response from people, said the communication.