Kumbalanghi panchayat imposes ₹25,500 fine for illegal waste dumping

July 20, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Kumbalanghi panchayat has imposed a total fine of ₹25,500 on persons found dumping waste in public spaces in violation of norms.

The penalty was imposed during the period between March 1 and July 15. The fine varied from ₹500 to ₹2,000 as per the quantum of the violation. The highest number of violations was reported from the Parayi area in Ward 17. A total fine of ₹10,000 was imposed on persons who had dumped waste in open/public spaces and waterbodies. The penalty imposed in other regions: Ward 11 - ₹7,000; Ward 1- ₹3,000; Ward 13- ₹5,000 and Ward 6- ₹500.

The panchayat has announced a reward of about ₹5,000 to citizens who share information about those involved in such illegal acts. The move is part of the order issued by the Department of Local Self-Government, entrusting the local bodies with the responsibility of providing money to alert citizens as part of the waste-free Kerala initiative. Leeja Thomas Babu, president of the panchayat, said that 26 cameras have been set up at various spots to identify those involved in illegal waste dumping. Thirteen more cameras will be soon installed. The CCTV facility will also ensure the safety and security of people, especially women, she said.