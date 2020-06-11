Kumbalam project draws opposition

The construction of a livelihood support centre at Kumbalam panchayat in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area has invited opposition from a section of the local residents.

A few residents have approached the Ernakulam district administration and the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) alleging that the project was coming up in violation of the various provisions of law. They said the facility was being built in violation of the CRZ norms and by encroaching upon the Kumbalam Canal. The project was being implemented on the northern side of the Kumbalam lake by reclaiming around 50 cent of the backwater. They also complained that waste was being dumped into the canal.

KCZMA sources indicated that they had recently received a complaint, alleging violation of the CRZ norms in the construction of the project.

The ₹1.33-crore project is being implemented by the Kerala State Coastal Development Corporation for the Kumbalam panchayat under the Basic Infrastructure Facilities and Human Development of the fisher folk programme of the Fisheries Department. Construction will be spread over an area of 2500 sq ft besides the shed and other structures of the project. The project also includes a fish market and other allied facilities. The project, according to official records, was to provide diversified employment activities to strengthen the livelihood activities of the coastal inhabitants and to improve the fisheries infrastructure.

However, the panchayat authorities denied the allegations. The Coastal Zone Management Authority had issued CRZ clearance to the project in March 2016, said Darly Antony, secretary of the panchayat. All statutory clearances were obtained for the project, he said.

In its permission letter, the Authority had directed the project proponents not to alter the purpose of construction under any circumstances. The project was issued clearance under the CRZ 2011 notification. The project site was marked as CRZ 3 area in the project documents, according to the documents in the possession of the panchayat authorities.