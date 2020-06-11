Kochi

Kumbalam project draws opposition

Panchayat authorities deny violation of CRZ norms

The construction of a livelihood support centre at Kumbalam panchayat in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area has invited opposition from a section of the local residents.

A few residents have approached the Ernakulam district administration and the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) alleging that the project was coming up in violation of the various provisions of law. They said the facility was being built in violation of the CRZ norms and by encroaching upon the Kumbalam Canal. The project was being implemented on the northern side of the Kumbalam lake by reclaiming around 50 cent of the backwater. They also complained that waste was being dumped into the canal.

KCZMA sources indicated that they had recently received a complaint, alleging violation of the CRZ norms in the construction of the project.

The ₹1.33-crore project is being implemented by the Kerala State Coastal Development Corporation for the Kumbalam panchayat under the Basic Infrastructure Facilities and Human Development of the fisher folk programme of the Fisheries Department. Construction will be spread over an area of 2500 sq ft besides the shed and other structures of the project. The project also includes a fish market and other allied facilities. The project, according to official records, was to provide diversified employment activities to strengthen the livelihood activities of the coastal inhabitants and to improve the fisheries infrastructure.

However, the panchayat authorities denied the allegations. The Coastal Zone Management Authority had issued CRZ clearance to the project in March 2016, said Darly Antony, secretary of the panchayat. All statutory clearances were obtained for the project, he said.

In its permission letter, the Authority had directed the project proponents not to alter the purpose of construction under any circumstances. The project was issued clearance under the CRZ 2011 notification. The project site was marked as CRZ 3 area in the project documents, according to the documents in the possession of the panchayat authorities.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 12:24:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/kumbalam-project-draws-opposition/article31799497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY