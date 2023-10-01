Kufos workshop recommends legislation to protect fishermen’s rights

October 01, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

A State-level workshop on fisheries resources and sustainability organised under the aegis of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) concluded with a call for legislation to protect fishermen’s rights, inland water bodies and fisheries resources. The workshop also called on the Union government to roll back its policy to mine the seas for minerals to ensure sustainability and to protect the rights of fishermen.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Coastal Area Development Agency for Liberation (CADAL) with a view to discuss issues related to policy formation and to plug holes in the formation of development plans for the fisheries sector.

Speakers at the workshop were of the opinion that the Union government must ensure the sustainability of marine ecology and the livelihood of fishermen when implementing its Blue Economy policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts said research and studies should be speeded up and strengthened in the areas of climate change and its impact on the sea and fisheries sector. The suggestions that came up at the workshop would be submitted to the State government for consideration, said CADAL Director Sabas Ignatius. Kufos Vice Chancellor T. Pradeep Kumar presided at the plenary session and workshop coordinator Anu Gopinath spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.