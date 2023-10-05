ADVERTISEMENT

Kufos to open civil services academy

October 05, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 200 aspirants attended an orientation class for civil service examinations conducted by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) here on Thursday. The class was conducted jointly with Manappuram Foundation Civil Services Academy. Inaugurating the session, Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeepkumar said a civil services academy would be launched at Kufos in collaboration with Manappuram Foundation. The academy would be open to candidates from outside Kufos too. Registrar Dinesh Kaippilli presided, said a press release here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US