Kufos to open civil services academy

October 05, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 200 aspirants attended an orientation class for civil service examinations conducted by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) here on Thursday. The class was conducted jointly with Manappuram Foundation Civil Services Academy. Inaugurating the session, Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeepkumar said a civil services academy would be launched at Kufos in collaboration with Manappuram Foundation. The academy would be open to candidates from outside Kufos too. Registrar Dinesh Kaippilli presided, said a press release here.

