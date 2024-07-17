Kufos to launch open access journal for research papers

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) will launch an open access online journal to disseminate contents of research papers presented at seminars organised by the university as well as papers by PhD and MSc scholars at the varsity.

Vice-Chancellor Pradeep Kumar T., who was earlier Professor and head, Department of Vegetable Science, College of Agriculture, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), and was editor of KAU’s online “Journal of Tropical Agriculture”, said the first edition of the Kufos journal would bring out leading papers presented at the International Fisheries Congress 2024 organised by the varsity early this year.

The online publication has been inspired by the fact that the varsity has a large number of research scholars under its wings. There are around 500 MSc and PhD students whose research papers can be disseminated using the journal.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar, who has completed a year at the helm of Kufos, said the journal would be published under the aegis of the International Society for Fisheries and Ocean Science under the varsity. This will provide the necessary flexibility for the publication of a world-class online journal.

The society will be registered under the Travancore Cochin Literary and Scientific and Charitable Societies. The registration process has been launched. It will be a global organisation dedicated to the cause of advancing knowledge, research, and management practices related to fisheries and ocean sciences. It will be a platform for scientists, researchers, professionals, and other stakeholders from across the world to collaborate and cooperate and share the best practices.

Overseas centres

Kufos is also looking forward to establishing overseas centres. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) recognition process prescribes a good representation of foreign students and foreign faculty members to achieve the highest Level 5. As a first step, Kufos expects to establish working arrangements with universities in West Asia, which receive a large number of foreign students. Research collaboration with the varsities in West Asia and Africa would provide researchers here a larger outreach in fisheries, Dr. Pradeep Kumar said.

He said over the past one year, Kufos had established the Indo-Norwegian collaboration involving student exchange and had signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Plymouth, which would promote teaching and research, student and faculty exchange, and collaborative research.

During the period, Kufos also received U-Arctic membership. U-Arctic is the north’s only circumpolar higher education network and one of the world’s largest education and research networks, he said. Its networks include universities, colleges, and other establishments spanning 24 time zones.

