KUFOS to host global meet on blue economy

A three-day international conference on blue economy and aquatic resources, Aquabe 2019, said to be the first of its kind in India, will begin in the city on Thursday.

Hosted by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), the meet will discuss the potential of development and growth of economy through sustainable exploitation of sea and inland water resources. Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma will inaugurate it at 10 a.m. Nomvuyo Nokwe, Secretary General of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), an international organisation of 22 countries sharing coastline of Indian Ocean, will deliver the keynote address.

The conference aims to draw a roadmap for India to promote smart, sustainable and inclusive growth and generate employment opportunities by utilising marine and inland aqua resources in a healthy manner, said A. Ramachandran, Vice Chancellor and chairman of the organising committee of the conference.

Covering 75% of the global surface and 80% of global trade, marine ecosystems constitute a key resource for economic development. Because of its strategic location in the Indian Ocean region, Kerala, with 588 km coastline, has great potential to grow on the blue economy in a people-centered manner, he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs is organising a special session during Aquabe 2019 in association with IORA for the benefit of fisheries sector of Somalia and Yemen. The two-day session will be dedicated to capacity building. Scientists and experts from Indian Ocean countries will share their expertise on the subject, Dr. Ramachandran said.