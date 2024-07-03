Kufos to hold national workshop on aquatic ecosystem assessment

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) will hold a five-day workshop on aquatic ecosystem assessment from August 5. The objective of the workshop is to identify and train a group of researchers, who can collaborate with Kufos in the execution of various projects on assessment of Kerala’s wetlands, both major and minor.

The workshop will be held on the Kufos campus, and 70% of the 50 seats for the workshop are reserved for regular faculty of academic institutions. The remaining seats are for sponsored candidates of State departments and research scholars, according to a press release here. For registration and details regarding the workshop, visit kufos.ac.in