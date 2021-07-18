Kufos to hold free entrepreneurship training

Applications for the programme to be accepted till August 14

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) will hold a free entrepreneurship training programme with the support of the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) between August 25 and October 11.

The programme is online, and those wishing to join it may submit applications before August 14. They may contact 8075364710 for registration. Details are available at www.kufos.ac.in. Those with technology diplomas or degrees will be given preference for undergoing training, said a communication from the university.

NSTEDB was established under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology to help knowledge-driven and technology-intensive enterprises, and one of the objectives of the institution is to make job-seekers job-generators through technology intervention.

UGC recognition

Meanwhile, KUFOS has been officially recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It implies that degrees awarded by the university will be recognised with retrospective effect. The recognition will also pave the way for research projects getting financial support from the UGC.

KUFOS authorities said the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the All India Council for Technical Education had already approved the degrees awarded by the university.

KUFOS was opened in 2010 as India’s first fisheries university, which offers degrees in fisheries sciences and food technology, among others. Around 50 postgraduate courses are offered by the university.