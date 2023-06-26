KUFOS teachers write to Governor, Minister against move to extend service of V-C in-charge

June 26, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOCHI

A section of teachers of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has written to the Kerala Governor and the State Fisheries Minister against the alleged attempts to extend the service of Rosalind George, Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in- charge of the university.

Twenty-five teachers of various departments have signed the letter.

Ms. George is set to retire on July 4, on completion of 60 years. The teachers alleged that Ms. George was trying to get her service extended till July 31, in violation of the Act and the Statute of the university.

Appeal to come up

Incidentally, Ms. George was appointed the V-C in-charge after the appointment of her husband K. Riji John as the V-C was quashed by a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court. The appeal filed by Mr. John against the High Court order will come up for hearing before the Supreme Court on July 11.

According to the teachers, the KUFOS Act has fixed the retirement age of the Dean; directors of research, extension, regional centres and schools; and other teachers of the university at 60 years. A few years ago, one faculty, whose service was extended, had to pay back the salary and other emoluments received during the extended period. Recently, the request of a Registrar for extension was declined, they said.

Decision awaited

Responding to the developments, Dinesh Kaippilly, Registrar-in-charge of the university, said a government decision on whether teachers shall retire on the previous day of attaining 60 years of age or on the last working day of the month was awaited. Though the Governing Council of the university approved the latter propoal two years ago, the university is awaiting final confirmation from the government. The university has written to the State government seeking a decision on the issue, he added.

