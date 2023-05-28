KUFOS teachers complain about their removal from governing council

May 28, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Three Governing Council (GC) members of the Kerala University for Fisheries and Ocean Studies have complained to the Kerala Governor against their removal from the forum even as the university authorities are in the process of notifying the election of new members.

S. Pramila, Shijo Joseph and K. Rajesh, the representatives of teachers, complained that the Registrar-in Charge, on instructions from the Vice-Chancellor-in Charge, removed them from the posts citing some minor modification made when the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, was passed and made into an Act. The teachers, who complained that they were removed by the authorities with ulterior motives, said officials cannot remove them from the GC as they were appointed by the Governor, the Chancellor of the university.

Any decision to remove the members should have been placed before the GC, the final authority regarding the University, they argued.

They said the upcoming meeting of the GC was expected to discuss several matters related to teachers. The university had denied several teachers their promotions and other service benefits during the last five years despite the directions from the University Grants Commission. The concerns of teachers would not be properly addressed in the GC in the absence of the representatives of teachers, they apprehended.

Responding to the developments, Dinesh Kaippilly, the Registrar-in-Charge, said the teachers’ representatives were elected from the various faculties as specified in the Ordinance. However, the selection criteria for the teachers were modified when the ordinance was passed and the Act came into force. The Act states that the representatives of teachers shall be elected from among all the teachers and not separately from the departments. Hence the removal of the teachers, he said. The University will shortly issue a notification for the election of new representatives, he said.