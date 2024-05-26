Kufos suggests setting up Vembanad Lake Authority

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) , which submitted a report on the condition of the Vembanad Lake system and measures to mitigate the current conditions, has suggested setting up a Vembanad Lake Authority with the University playing a prominent role in protecting the lake system, on which around eight million people in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts depend directly or indirectly.

Sources said that the suggestion came up at a meeting of senior fisheries department officials with Kufos scientists recently. The meeting considered among other issues, a comprehensive action plan to revive the lake system and to leverage the potential for flood mitigation. The suggestion assumes significance in the wake of the mass fish death in the Periyar river last week even as inland fishermen have complained of a lack of action on the Vembanad lake report.

One of the issues that came up at the recent meeting included the low rate of water discharge through Thottappally spillway. Measures are needed to immediately increase the rate of water flow through the spillway and also achieve an average depth of 8.5 metres recorded in the 1930s against the current average of 1.8 metres, sources said.

The recent fish death has set off the alarm bells because of the current polluted condition of the Vembanad lake system, which has seen a steep fall in fish diversity. There are 90 species of fish in the lake system, which represents a 40% fall from the 150 species reported in the 1980s. Clam fishery too has been seriously hit by the current condition of the water body. Pesticide residue is one of the persistent and rampant issues confronting the fisheries in the lake system.

In the meanwhile, Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, an independent union of fishermen and the Maradu municipality have convened meetings this week to discuss the fish death in the Periyar and subsequent reports of similar incidents in Kumbalam and other parts of the Vembanad lake. The fishermen’s union leaders and workers will meet on Tuesday in the city to discuss a way forward amid rampant pollution of the water bodies.

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asamparambil said that fishermen, municipal authorities and scientists from research institutions like Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute will be part of a meeting being held in the municipal council hall on Tuesday to discuss the reported death of fish in the Kundannoor lake on Saturday night.

