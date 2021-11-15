KUFOS submits interim report on protection of Chellanam

KOCHI

Survey finds that coastal panchayat has no proper drainage system

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has submitted an interim report on the restoration of Chellanam panchayat and the creation of a model fishing village to the Fisheries Department, identifying agencies to carry out a score of proposals that emerged out of widespread consultations, including interactions with and inputs from stakeholders in the coastal panchayat.

The suggestions include immediate measures to be taken up to protect the coast, to improve infrastructure, ensure economic and social security, address livelihood and health issues as well as using the potential for creation of energy from waves and tides using T-shaped groynes.

Appointing a special officer for the execution of the projects in Chellanam with all powers, including the authority to evict unauthorised constructions; a real-time monitoring facility for the entire coastal segment; and establishment of a multi-storey complex with a minimum total area of 9,000 sq. m. to rehabilitate people during emergencies are among the suggestions. The facility may be utilised for other purposes when it is not used for rehabilitation, and can be monitored and administered under the Local Self-Government Department and KUFOS, according to the interim report.

One of the top priorities is for starting coastal protection measures suggested by the National Centre for Coastal Research and KUFOS under the aegis of the Department of Irrigation and other institutions with similar capabilities.

Use of material dredged from the Kochi shipping channel should also be undertaken with the help of agencies such as the Cochin Port Trust and agencies designated by the State Government, said the interim report. It also highlighted the use of bio-shields as a capable line of defence against sea erosion.

One of the findings of the preliminary survey of Chellanam panchayat, which has a population of around 16,000, is that though the panchayat has the sea on the west and backwaters on the eastern side, there is no proper drainage system for stormwater as well as water coming in from the sea during rough sea conditions. Re-establishment of the canal and drainage systems at Chellanam and nearby areas by evicting encroachments and unauthorised constructions, is a must for the smooth flow of water, the report pointed out. The Local Self-Government Department should be involved in carrying out the tasks.

Establishment of a full-fledged government hospital and recreational facilities under the aegis of the Health Department is another key suggestion in the interim report.

On the livelihood and income augmentation fronts, the report said that aquaculture, including promotion of pearlspot cultivation and pearlspot seed production, revival of agricultural activities, including pokkali rice, and encouraging small-scale industries using locally available raw materials should be priorities.

Developing “water consciousness” among the residents through awareness programmes and preparing students to take competitive examinations in public services are other areas needing attention.